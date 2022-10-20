J&K Bank commissions 2 more ATMs

Jammu: Extending world-class banking facilities to the people, J&K Bank today commissioned two more ATMs in Jammu at Chowki Chaura and MuthiGaon.
The Bank’s Zonal Head Jammu Rajesh Dubey inaugurated the first-ever ATM at ChowkiChaura along with SDM Varinder Gupta in presence of Tehsildar Raman Jandyal while as at Muthi Gaon Zonal Head Jammu and Municipal Councilor Suraj Prakash jointly snapped the inaugural ribbons in presence of Cluster Head Suresh Chowdhary. The Bank’s valuable customers, senior citizens, elected local representatives and local residents attended both inaugural functions.
Besides commending J&K Bank for providing the first-ever Auto-mated Teller Machine in the ChowkiChaura area, SDM congratulated the locals for getting a state-of-the-art banking facility. The municipal Councilor also lauded the efforts of J&K Bank and thanked the management for extending high-tech banking facilities to the people of MuthiGaon.
Commenting on the occasion, Divisional Head (Jammu) Sunit Kumar said, “Keeping the convenience of our customers in view, we have commissioned the two ATMs ahead of Deepawali festival to serve people, especially at ChowkiChaura has got its first-ever ATM.”