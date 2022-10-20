J&K Bank commissions 2 more ATMs

Jammu: Extending world-class banking facilities to the people, J&K Bank today commissioned two more ATMs in Jammu at Chowki Chaura and MuthiGaon.

The Bank’s Zonal Head Jammu Rajesh Dubey inaugurated the first-ever ATM at ChowkiChaura along with SDM Varinder Gupta in presence of Tehsildar Raman Jandyal while as at Muthi Gaon Zonal Head Jammu and Municipal Councilor Suraj Prakash jointly snapped the inaugural ribbons in presence of Cluster Head Suresh Chowdhary. The Bank’s valuable customers, senior citizens, elected local representatives and local residents attended both inaugural functions.