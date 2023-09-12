J&K Bank commissions ATM in Baramulla

Srinagar: Continuing its mission of providing convenient banking services to people, J&K Bank has dedicated an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) for public use at its Goom Ahmadpora branch in Baramulla district.

The Bank’s Zonal Head (Baramulla) Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat inaugurated the ATM in the presence of Cluster Head Sheikh Mohammad Muzaffar, Branch Manager Mirza Mudasir and Institutional Heads of the area amid a gathering of valuable customers, local businessmen and residents.

Reaffirming the bank’s commitment to providing world-class banking facilities and financial services, Zonal Head said, “The machine will cater to the cash needs of people thereby saving their valuable time and energy.”

He urged the people of the area to avail easy and convenient banking services.

The participants present on the occasion appreciated the bank for providing easy and customer-friendly services.