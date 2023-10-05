J&K Bank commissions ATM in Rajouri, CRM in Pulwama

Srinagar: Continuing with its mission to extend convenient banking facilities to people at their nearest possible destinations, J&K Bank commissioned an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) at Dharat in Nowshera, Rajouri and a Cash Recycler Machine (CRM) at Lethpora in Pulwama.

In Jammu, Former MLC Vibod Gupta inaugurated the ATM today in the presence of Bank’s Zonal Head (Rajouri) Satish Kumar, DDC member Sangeeta Sharma, BDC Chairman Neena Sharma, President Beopar Mandal Bharat Bushan Gupta, Vice-chairman Municipal Committee Vishal Gupta and Sarpanches amid valuable customers, local residents and other officials of the Bank.

Commending the role of J&K bank in providing latest banking facilities to the people Vibod Gupta thanked the Bank for providing hi-tech banking facility to the general public of the area. He appreciated the role of the Bank in promoting different financial schemes tailored to meet economic and social security needs of the people.

Speaking on the occasion, Zonal Head said, “While deepening our digital footprint here, the machine will cater to the needs of people thereby saving their valuable time and energy. With this commissioning, the total number of ATMs in Zone Rajouri has reached to eighty-four.”