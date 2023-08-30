J&K Bank commissions ATM in Shopian

Srinagar, Aug 30: Extending basic banking services to the people, J&K Bank today dedicated an ATM for people at Memander in district Shopian.
Deputy Commissioner Shopian Fazlul Haseeb inaugurated the Automated Teller Machine in presence of Bank's Zonal Head Tariq Ali, Cluster Head Bashir Ahmed amid a gathering of valuable customers and other officials of the Bank.
While lauding the contribution of the Bank in the economic development of J&K, Deputy Commissioner said that the installation of an ATM will bring ease for the people availing basic banking services even after the banking hours. Urging the people to avail the facility at their convenience, Zonal Head reiterated the Bank's commitment to ensure ease of banking across its areas of operation.