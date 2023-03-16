J&K Bank commissions Cash Recycler Machine

Srinagar: Providing instant and convenient cash management solutions to people, J&K Bank today commissioned Cash Recycler Machine (CRM) at City Chowk in district Rajouri.
District Development Commissioner (DDC) Rajouri Vikas Kundal inaugurated the CRM in presence of the Bank’s Zonal Head (Rajouri) Satish Kumar, Branch Manager Nipun Bakshi amid a gathering of valuable customers, local public representatives and residents.
While commending the role of J&K bank in providing the latest banking facilities to the people, DDC Rajouri said that the CRM would go a long way in facilitating easy and accessible banking services to the residents and local businessmen even beyond duty hours.
Speaking on the occasion Satish Kumar reiterated that taking forward the mission of the Bank to serve people irrespective of their location and status, we feel pleased to dedicate the first CRM in district Rajouri. “Being the first CRM in Rajouri, the self-service terminal dispenses as well as accepts cash. Besides serving our customers and people at large, the machine will also help in reducing the footfall at adjacent branches of the bank”, he said.
People of the area thanked the bank management for such a hi-tech banking facility at their doorsteps.