J&K Bank commissions Cash Recycler Machine

Srinagar: Providing instant and convenient cash management solutions to people, J&K Bank today commissioned Cash Recycler Machine (CRM) at City Chowk in district Rajouri.

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Rajouri Vikas Kundal inaugurated the CRM in presence of the Bank’s Zonal Head (Rajouri) Satish Kumar, Branch Manager Nipun Bakshi amid a gathering of valuable customers, local public representatives and residents.

While commending the role of J&K bank in providing the latest banking facilities to the people, DDC Rajouri said that the CRM would go a long way in facilitating easy and accessible banking services to the residents and local businessmen even beyond duty hours.