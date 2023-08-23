J&K Bank commissions Cash Recycler Machine in Kathua

Kathua, Aug 22: Carrying forward its ease-of-banking mission, J&K Bank dedicated a Cash Recycler Machine (CRM) to the public at its Chidwal branch in District Kathua.

Speaking on the occasion, Zonal Head said, "We feel happy to dedicate a new CRM to the people along with existing onsite ATM, which has been a long pending demand of the local businessmen and residents. Now the customers can deposit or withdraw cash at any time even after banking hours and on holidays."