J&K Bank commissions Cash Recycler Machine in Kathua

Kathua, Aug 22: Carrying forward its ease-of-banking mission, J&K Bank dedicated a Cash Recycler Machine (CRM) to the public at its Chidwal branch in District Kathua.
Speaking on the occasion, Zonal Head said, "We feel happy to dedicate a new CRM to the people along with existing onsite ATM, which has been a long pending demand of the local businessmen and residents. Now the customers can deposit or withdraw cash at any time even after banking hours and on holidays."
He instructed the branch staff to sensitize the locals about various beneficiary schemes and educate locals about digital delivery channels rolled out by the bank.
Assuring the customers, he said, “I assure our full support to the businessmen, unemployed youth and local entrepreneurs who want to start their ventures under various schemes of the bank.”
After the inauguration, he had as detailed interaction with esteemed customers, including senior citizens.
The residents of the area expressed their deep gratitude to the bank and assured of their full cooperation.