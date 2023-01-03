J&K Bank commissions Cash Recycler Machine in Ramban, ATM in Kulgam

Srinagar, Jan 3: Extending convenient banking services to people, J&K Bank commissioned a Cash Recycler Machine (CRM) at DC office Complex in Ramban, Jammu and an ATM in Katrasoo Kulgam. Deputy Commissioner (Ramban) Mussarat Islam inaugurated the CRM in the presence of the Bank’s Zonal Head Doda Fayaz Ahmad Bhat amid a large gathering of people.
Lauding the contribution of J&K bank in rendering world-class facilities to the people, Deputy Commissioner said that the installation of a Cash Recycler Machine (CRM) will definitely help the people in depositing as well as receiving cash beyond banking hours and even on holidays. He urged the people to avail the facility at their own convenience.
Reaffirming the bank’s commitment to providing world-class banking facilities and financial services to the people of J&K irrespective of their location and status, Zonal Head said, “The installation of CRM will help in reducing footfall at the adjacent branches of the Bank because the cash recycler machine not only dispenses cash but provides facility for depositing cash also.”
Meanwhile, Bank’s Zonal Head Anantnag Tasaduq Ahmad Dar inaugurated the ATM at Katrasoo, Kulgam in presence of Cluster Head Kulgam Mohammad Shafi Bhat, and other officials of the Bank amid a gathering of residents of the area.
While inaugurating the ATM Zonal Head interacted with the people and apprised them of the growing importance of Banks in the economic welfare of people.
People of these areas expressed their gratitude towards the Bank management for extending convenient banking services to the people.