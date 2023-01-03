J&K Bank commissions Cash Recycler Machine in Ramban, ATM in Kulgam

Lauding the contribution of J&K bank in rendering world-class facilities to the people, Deputy Commissioner said that the installation of a Cash Recycler Machine (CRM) will definitely help the people in depositing as well as receiving cash beyond banking hours and even on holidays. He urged the people to avail the facility at their own convenience.

Reaffirming the bank’s commitment to providing world-class banking facilities and financial services to the people of J&K irrespective of their location and status, Zonal Head said, “The installation of CRM will help in reducing footfall at the adjacent branches of the Bank because the cash recycler machine not only dispenses cash but provides facility for depositing cash also.”