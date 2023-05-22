J&K Bank commissions Cash Recycler Machine in Udhampur

Srinagar: Going ahead with its ease-of-banking mission through digital and alternate channels, J&K Bank today dedicated a Cash Recycler Machine (CRM) at Ramnagar in Udhampur.
SDM Ramnagar Shishir Gupta (IAS) inaugurated the CRM in the presence of the Bank’s Zonal Head (Udhampur) Rajesh Gupta, BDC Chairman Des Raj, Branch Manager Arun Gandotra amid a gathering of valuable customers, local residents and other Bank officials.
Lauding the contribution of J&K bank in rendering world-class banking facilities to the people, SDM urged the people to avail the facilities besides other products and schemes that have been designed to meet their varied financial requirements.
Reaffirming the bank’s commitment to improving customer service further at branches by promoting its digital and alternate channels of banking, Zonal Head said, “The installation of CRM will help in reducing footfall at the adjacent branches because the cash recycler machine not only dispenses cash but provides facility for depositing money also.”
People of the area expressed their gratitude towards the Bank management for extending convenient banking facilities to the people.