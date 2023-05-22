J&K Bank commissions Cash Recycler Machine in Udhampur

Srinagar: Going ahead with its ease-of-banking mission through digital and alternate channels, J&K Bank today dedicated a Cash Recycler Machine (CRM) at Ramnagar in Udhampur.

SDM Ramnagar Shishir Gupta (IAS) inaugurated the CRM in the presence of the Bank’s Zonal Head (Udhampur) Rajesh Gupta, BDC Chairman Des Raj, Branch Manager Arun Gandotra amid a gathering of valuable customers, local residents and other Bank officials.

Lauding the contribution of J&K bank in rendering world-class banking facilities to the people, SDM urged the people to avail the facilities besides other products and schemes that have been designed to meet their varied financial requirements.