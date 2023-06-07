J&K Bank Commissions CRM

The Bank’s Zonal Head Rajouri, Satish Kumar inaugurated the CRM in the presence of Cluster Head Poonch, AneetKanwal Singh, Chairman Municipal Council Poonch, and elected public representatives amid a gathering of valuable customers, local businessmen and other Bank officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Zonal Head Satish Kumar said, “The machine has been commissioned for the convenience of our customers and people at large. The machines will specifically help the traders and businessmen of the area in better cash management through automation while saving their valuable time and efforts.”