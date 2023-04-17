J&K Bank commissions CRM at Kangan for ease of banking

Srinagar, Apr 17: In line with extending further convenience to people belonging to rural and remote areas, J&K Bank today dedicated a Cash Recycler Machine (CRM) for the public at its Kangan Branch.
The Bank’s Zonal Head (Budgam/Ganderbal) Saadut Hussain inaugurated the CRM in presence of President (Traders Union Kangan) Firdous Ahmad Dar amid a good gathering of valuable customers, local traders and residents besides other Bank officials.
Informing the people on the occasion about the benefits of digital banking, Zonal Head urged them to use Bank's digital platforms.
He further said, “The commissioning of CRM here is part of the Bank’s plan to ensure ease of banking for common people.”
Hailing the Bank’s efforts, customers present on the occasion expressed their gratitude to the Bank’s management for providing them instant and easily accessible banking facility.
Notably, the self-service terminal dispenses as well as accept cash thereby reducing the footfall at the adjacent branches and ensuring the facilitation of cash for customers on holidays besides beyond banking hours.