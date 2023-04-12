J&K Bank commissions CRM at Mandi, ATM at Loran in Poonch

Poonch, Apr 12: Extending instant banking services to remote areas of Poonch district, J&K Bank today commissioned a Cash Recycler Machine (CRM) at Mandi and an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) at Loran.
District Development Commissioner (DDC) Poonch Inder Jeet inaugurated the ATM at Loran in presence of the Bank’s Zonal Head (Rajouri) Satish Kumar amid a gathering of valuable customers, public representatives and officials of the Bank.
Thanking the Bank on the occasion, the DDC said that “the commissioning of a new ATM at Loran affirms the Bank’s commitment to providing the latest banking facilities to people irrespective of their location and status.”
Meanwhile, Bank’s Zonal Head (Rajouri) Satish Kumar inaugurated the CRM at Mandi in presence of Cluster Head (Poonch) Aneet Kanwal Singh amid a gathering of valuable customers, local residents and other Bank officials. “The Self Service terminal accepts and dispenses cash thereby easing the rush at the adjacent branches besides facilitating the customers with instant cash beyond banking hours and on holidays”, he said while urging the people to avail of the facility at their own convenience.
Hailing the Bank’s efforts, the customers present on both occasions expressed their gratitude to the Bank’s management for providing them with hi-tech banking facilities at their nearest possible destinations.