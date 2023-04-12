J&K Bank commissions CRM at Mandi, ATM at Loran in Poonch

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Poonch Inder Jeet inaugurated the ATM at Loran in presence of the Bank’s Zonal Head (Rajouri) Satish Kumar amid a gathering of valuable customers, public representatives and officials of the Bank.

Thanking the Bank on the occasion, the DDC said that “the commissioning of a new ATM at Loran affirms the Bank’s commitment to providing the latest banking facilities to people irrespective of their location and status.”