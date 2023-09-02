J&K Bank commissions CRM at Verinag in Anantnag

Srinagar: Going ahead with its ease-of-banking mission, J&K Bank dedicated a Cash Recycler Machine for the public at Verinag in Anantnag.

The Bank’s Zonal Head (Anantnag) Khursheed Muzaffar inaugurated the CRM in the presence of Cluster Head (Anantnag) Shaista Manzoor, Branch Manager Shamim Ahmad amid a good gathering of valuable customers, local traders, residents and other officials of the Bank.

During the inauguration ceremony, Zonal Head educated the people about the role of CRM and how it will help customers especially business establishments to have a deposit facility available beyond banking hours.