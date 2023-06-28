J&K Bank commissions CRM, ATM

Srinagar: Continuing its mission of providing convenient banking services to people, J&K Bank today dedicated a Cash Recycler Machine (CRM) and an ATM for public use in Budgam Zone.

The Bank’s Zonal Head (Budgam) Saadut Hussain Pampori inaugurated the recycler machine at BK Pora and the ATM at Pohroo amid a gathering of valuable customers, local businessmen and residents.

Reaffirming the bank’s commitment to providing world-class banking facilities and financial services, Zonal Head said, “The machines will cater to the cash needs of people especially traders of the area thereby saving their valuable time and efforts.”

He urged the people of both areas to avail the ease and convenience of banking facilities at the CRM and ATM. The locals present on both occasions appreciated the bank for providing convenient and customer-friendly services through its digital and alternate channels.