J&K Bank commissions maiden CRM in Handwara

Kupwara: Continuing to play the lead role in providing the latest banking facilities, Jammu and Kashmir Bank commissioned Cash Recycler Machine (CRM) at Main Market Handwara. The machine is the first of its kind installed by any bank in Handwara town, just second in District Kupwara.

The CRM was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara Ayushi Sudan in the presence of Bank's Cluster Head Kupwara Shadab Mehboob in the presence of a large gathering of senior government officials and locals.

DC Kupwara hailed J&K Bank for providing banking facilities upgraded with the latest technological interventions to the people. The DC urged people and businesses and the traders' community to make full use of the CRM for their own convenience and comfort.

Laced with the latest technological apparatus, the CRM will provide people facility of depositing and withdrawing cash even beyond banking hours and holidays.

Not only will CRM detect fake currency, but the machine also has instant messaging and note denomination-wise receipt facilities.

Cluster Head Shadab Mehboob expressed gratitude to DC Kupwara for her support and reiterated the Bank's commitment to keep upgrading its infrastructure for the greater good of the people in terms of providing all the banking facilities.