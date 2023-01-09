J&K Bank commissions new branch at Khimber

He said, “We have commissioned this branch for the economic well-being of the people of Khimber and its adjacent areas. Equipped with state-of-the-art banking facilities, I am sure that the branch will pro-actively work for the financial well-being of valuable customers while educating the people in general about the Bank’s range of products, and services tailored to meet their requirements.”

He also urged the staff posted at Khimber to provide the best customer services and make people of the catchment area aware of various employment generation programs of the Government along with social security schemes designed for lower income groups.