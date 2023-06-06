J&K Bank conducts Anantnag DLRC meeting

Welcoming the members, LDM Anantnag Shariq Mehraj informed the house that against total credit plan of Rs 3979 Cr, loans of Rs 2605.85 Cr were available to 92023 beneficiaries by various banks in FY 2022-23.

He further said that the total deposits and advances of district were recorded at Rs 7296 Cr & Rs 5566.50 Cr showing a YoY increase of Rs 545.99 Cr and Rs 713.90 Cr respectively. The CD Ratio of district has increased from 71.89% to 76.29 % during the said period.