J&K Bank conducts Baramulla DLRC Meet

Speaking on the occasion, LDM Baramulla informed the house that against the District Credit Plan of Rs 4272.52 Cr for financial year 2022-23, the banks in the district have achieved 36% of the target fixed under DCP 2022-23 by disbursing an amount of Rs 1555.86 Cr to 62379 beneficiaries in the district. The banks have disbursed Rs 855.13 Cr under priority sector against the target of Rs 3567.26 Cr while as under the non-priority sector Rs 700.73 Cr have been disbursed against the annual target of Rs 705.26 Cr.

The Priority Sector Advances of the District as on September 30, 2022 were at Rs 3522.86 Cr which is 58.18 percent of the total advances of Rs 6055.57 Cr. The CD ratio of the District on 30th September was 100.30 percent.