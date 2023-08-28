J&K Bank conducts DLRC meet in Bandipora

Additional DDC (Bandipora) Ali Afsar Khan chaired the meeting that was attended by Lead District Manager (LDM) Bandipora Shamim Ahmad, DDC Chairman Abdul Gani, CPO Imtiyaz Ahmad, AGM RBI, DDM NABARD and other district heads of line departments and banks.

LDM Shamim Ahmad informed the house that the banks operating in the district have disbursed an amount of Rs 100.29 Cr in the priority sector for the quarter against the annual target of Rs 922.71 Cr and Rs 65 Cr in the non-priority sector against the annual target of Rs 128 Cr thereby achieving 11% and 51% of targets respectively.