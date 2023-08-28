J&K Bank conducts DLRC meet in Bandipora

Srinagar, Aug 28: To review the performance of banks and line departments under various schemes, J&K Bank conducted the District Level Review cum Consultative Committee (DLRCC) meeting of District Bandipora under Annual Credit Plan for the June quarter of FY 2023-24.
Additional DDC (Bandipora) Ali Afsar Khan chaired the meeting that was attended by Lead District Manager (LDM) Bandipora Shamim Ahmad, DDC Chairman Abdul Gani, CPO Imtiyaz Ahmad, AGM RBI, DDM NABARD and other district heads of line departments and banks.
LDM Shamim Ahmad informed the house that the banks operating in the district have disbursed an amount of Rs 100.29 Cr in the priority sector for the quarter against the annual target of Rs 922.71 Cr and Rs 65 Cr in the non-priority sector against the annual target of Rs 128 Cr thereby achieving 11% and 51% of targets respectively.
Speaking on the occasion, Chairman DLRC instructed all banks to gear up speed and ensure that TAT was followed in all cases and the same was endorsed by the CPO and AGM RBI. He further stressed upon the banks and line departments to work together to enroll a maximum number of beneficiaries under JANSURAKHSA schemes.
During the review, Additional DDC directed the line Departments to sponsor quality cases while urging the banks to dispose of all government-sponsored cases quickly.