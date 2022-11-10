‘J&K Bank contributes 77% of total agricultural lending in UT’

Srinagar: J&K Bank MD & CEO Baldev Prakash said that J&K Bank contributes 77 percent of the total agricultural lending in UT.

MD J&K Bank as per the statement said that “One of the key drivers of increased productivity and long-term growth in the agriculture sector is greater credit outreach. In this regard, the massive push for KCC saturation and efforts to reach all eligible farmers under the government’s nudge has provided a fertile ground for the banks and other stakeholders to take financial inclusion to the next level by using the credit history and data of the farmers for increased credit outreach and swift delivery.”

These comments were made on Wednesday at the India International Agro Trade & Technology Fair - Agro World 2022 by Baldev Prakash, MD and CEO of J&K Bank.- a premier three-day event organised by the Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture (ICFA) at Pusa Campus of Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi. Other dignitaries present on occasion were the Secretary, of Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) Ministry of Commerce & Industry Dr Sudhanshu, Chairman ICFA Dr M J Khan, Co-founder Omnivores Ventures Jinesh Shah, COO National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX) Aleen Mukherjee, President Roman Forum Rome Dr Maharaj Mathoo, Dean Imperial School of Agri-Business (ISAB) Dr Rahul Pandey and Vice-Chancellor D Y Patil Univesity Dr Prathapan.

Lauding ICFA for bringing the world of agriculture – policymakers, Industry leaders, Summit of states and Global business dialogue, Agri Startups Ecosystem, Agribusiness and FPOs conventions etc - on one platform, Baldev Prakash said, “The integration of farmers to the global best practices - aided by the advanced technologies, better services and farmer-industry partnerships - is the recipe for accelerating the growth. J&K Bank, being a major stakeholder in the Agri/horticulture-based economy of JK & Ladakh UTs, is also ready to join hands with the Chamber for brainstorming of this scale and vision that I firmly believe is the way forward for doubling the farmers’ income as per the vision of our Hon’ble Prime Minister.”