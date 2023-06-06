J&K Bank contributes 89% of credit disbursement in Bandipora during 2022-23

Bandipora, June 6: J&K Bank, the state’s premier financial institution, alone has disbursed 89 per cent of total credit amounting to Rs 459.86 crore among all the banks in district Bandipora for the financial year 2022-23.
Lead District Manager J&K Bank, Shabir Ahmad Dar stated this during the meeting of District Consultative Committee (DCC) cum District Level Review Committee (DLRC) held at DC office Bandipora.
DDC Chairman Abdul Gani Bhat and Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad jointly chaired the meeting attended by district coordinators of all the banks, government departments and other development agencies.
Giving a complete break-up of the credit disbursed by various banks operating in the district, Dar said that all the banks operating in the district have extended a credit disbursement of 642.90 crores against the yearly target of Rs.1023.30 crore registering an achievement of 63 percent of the annual credit plan 2022-23 for quarter ending March 2023.
He informed that banks have disbursed an amount of Rs 326.95 Crores in priority sector against the annual target of Rs.895 crores registering 36 percent achievement while Rs.315.96 Crores have been disbursed in non-priority sector against the annual target of Rs.128 Crores witnessing 246 percent achievement.
Lead District Manager further informed the house that J&K Bank alone has disbursed Rs.239.00 crores under priority sector and 220 crores under Non priority sector aggregating to total credit of Rs 459.86 Crores showing an achievement of 89 percent contribution towards total credit dispensation in the district.
On the occasion, DC Bandipora emphasized the need for improving the credit flow in Agriculture and allied sectors under the HADP plan. Besides, the credit flow in Renewable energy sector was also emphasized upon.