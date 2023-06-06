J&K Bank contributes 89% of credit disbursement in Bandipora during 2022-23

Giving a complete break-up of the credit disbursed by various banks operating in the district, Dar said that all the banks operating in the district have extended a credit disbursement of 642.90 crores against the yearly target of Rs.1023.30 crore registering an achievement of 63 percent of the annual credit plan 2022-23 for quarter ending March 2023.

He informed that banks have disbursed an amount of Rs 326.95 Crores in priority sector against the annual target of Rs.895 crores registering 36 percent achievement while Rs.315.96 Crores have been disbursed in non-priority sector against the annual target of Rs.128 Crores witnessing 246 percent achievement.