‘J&K Bank customer’s insurance claim settled swiftly’

CEO, SMVDSB, Anshul Garg today handed over the cheque of Rs 30 lakh to Anita Devi, widow of late Kuldeep Chand, in presence of Chief Accounts Officer SMVDSB Mahesh Sharma, Bank’s Zonal Head Udhampur Rajesh Gupta, Zonal Head (North) Iffco-Tokio General Insurance Company Pawan Shah, Cluster Head (Reasi) Ravi Sharma and other officials of Bank and shrine board.

Speaking on the occasion, Anshul Garg appreciated J&K Bank and IffcoTokio General Insurance Company for the prompt settlement of the insurance claim and for releasing the amount to the nominee of the deceased employee in a hassle-free manner.