‘J&K Bank customer’s insurance claim settled swiftly’

Jammu, Oct 7: In a swift settlement of an insurance claim today IFFCO Tokio - General Insurance partners of J&K Bank - settled a claim of a deceased employee of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) amounting to Rs 30 lakh under Group Accidental Insurance Cover.
CEO, SMVDSB, Anshul Garg today handed over the cheque of Rs 30 lakh to Anita Devi, widow of late Kuldeep Chand, in presence of Chief Accounts Officer SMVDSB Mahesh Sharma, Bank’s Zonal Head Udhampur Rajesh Gupta, Zonal Head (North) Iffco-Tokio General Insurance Company Pawan Shah, Cluster Head (Reasi) Ravi Sharma and other officials of Bank and shrine board.
Speaking on the occasion, Anshul Garg appreciated J&K Bank and IffcoTokio General Insurance Company for the prompt settlement of the insurance claim and for releasing the amount to the nominee of the deceased employee in a hassle-free manner.
“While the irreparable loss cannot be compensated, the settlement of the insurance claim was a good gesture towards addressing the immediate financial needs of the bereaved family”’, he said.
On the occasion, Zonal Head Udhampur reiterated the Banks policy of prompt and easy settlement of insurance claims of all its customers.