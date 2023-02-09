‘J&K Bank customers’ insurance claims settled quickly’

Srinagar: In a quick and hassle-free settlement of insurance claims, PNB-Metlife – Partners of J&K bank in Life Insurance segment – today gave cheques amounting to Rs 45 lakh to legal heirs of two J&K Bank customers, who passed away recently.

Zonal Head Rajouri Satish Kumar handed over the cheques of Rs 30 lakh and Rs 15 lakh to the husband of late Farzana Latief and the legal heirs of Manu Sharma respectively in presence of MetLife official Nissar Ahmad & other officials of the Bank.