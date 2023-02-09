‘J&K Bank customers’ insurance claims settled quickly’

Srinagar: In a quick and hassle-free settlement of insurance claims, PNB-Metlife – Partners of J&K bank in Life Insurance segment – today gave cheques amounting to Rs 45 lakh to legal heirs of two J&K Bank customers, who passed away recently.
Zonal Head Rajouri Satish Kumar handed over the cheques of Rs 30 lakh and Rs 15 lakh to the husband of late Farzana Latief and the legal heirs of Manu Sharma respectively in presence of MetLife official Nissar Ahmad & other officials of the Bank.
“Customer well-being continues to be our primary concern that includes the safety and welfare of their family members. That’s why the bank always counsels its customers to get their loans insured so that their families and children are protected against financial hardships in case of unforeseen eventualities”, said the Zonal Head on the occasion. The legal heirs of both the deceased customers thanked the Bank and PNB-Metlife on the occasion for fast and hassle-free settlement of their insurance claims.
Notably, both Farzana Latief and Manu Sharma had availed housing finance from the bank and had got it insured fully under Met Loan and Life Suraksha (MLLS).