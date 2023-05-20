J&K Bank dedicates CRM for public in Anantnag

Srinagar: Carrying forward the ease-of-banking mission by expanding its digital and alternate channels network, J&K Bank today dedicated a Cash Recycler Machine (CRM) for the public in Anantnag at Bijbehara.

The Bank’s Zonal Head (Anantnag) Khursheed Muzaffar inaugurated the machine in the presence of Chief Manager Juneed Ahmad Wani amid a gathering of valuable customers, senior citizens and local residents besides officials of the Bank.