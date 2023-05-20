J&K Bank dedicates CRM for public in Anantnag

Srinagar: Carrying forward the ease-of-banking mission by expanding its digital and alternate channels network, J&K Bank today dedicated a Cash Recycler Machine (CRM) for the public in Anantnag at Bijbehara.
The Bank’s Zonal Head (Anantnag) Khursheed Muzaffar inaugurated the machine in the presence of Chief Manager Juneed Ahmad Wani amid a gathering of valuable customers, senior citizens and local residents besides officials of the Bank.
Speaking on the occasion, Zonal Head urged the people to avail benefits and ease of digital banking and reiterated the Bank’s growing focus on digital and alternate banking channels for the convenience of its customers and people at large. “The idea is to reduce footfall at the branches so that the quality of services provided at the branch can be improved”, he said.
Locals appreciated the Bank’s effort saying the terminal will address the banking needs of people beyond working hours and during all days of the week including holidays.