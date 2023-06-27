J&K Bank digital channels record over 52 lakh transactions worth  Rs 3000 crore in 2 days

Srinagar, June 27: Ahead of Eid-ul-Adha J&K Bank's digital and alternate channels have recorded more than 52 lakh transactions amounting to a whopping Rs 3000 crore in two days (June 26, 27).
A senior bank official said that they feel delighted in having successfully served lakhs of esteemed customers ahead of Eid as the bank’s digital and alternate channels have successfully processed over 52 lakh transactions in just 2 days.
He said the bank’s mobile application mPAY processed over 21 lakh successful transactions in the last 2 days, resulting in the transfer of money amounting to Rs 1530 crore.
“ATMs also witnessed huge customer footfall, dispensing Rs 320 crore in over 6 lakh successful transactions. Under UPI services, payments amounting to Rs 400 crore were made in 23 lakh transactions, while an amount of Rs 800 crore has been transacted in purchases through PoS and e-Commerce channels of the Bank in over 2 lakh successful transactions."