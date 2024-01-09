J&K Bank ED visits KCC saturation camp in Samba

Srinagar, Jan 9 : Taking forward the country-wide ‘Ghar Ghar KCC Abhiyaan’, J&K Bank continues conducting KCC Saturation Camps across Jammu and Kashmir.

J&K Bank Executive Director Sudhir Gupta today visited one such camp in the Ramgarh area of Samba in the presence of the Zonal Head (Kathua), Cluster Head (Samba) and prominent citizens of the area amid a large gathering of PM Kisan beneficiaries and residents besides officials of the Bank and other line departments.

Speaking on occasion, ED Sudhir Gupta, who was also the guest of honour, emphasized upon all the PM Kisan beneficiaries to avail the multiple benefits under the KCC scheme.

He said, “Being the backbone of the country’s rural economy, agriculture holds great promise in terms of development for a very large number of people still associated with it and its allied activities.”

“Through the easily accessible and affordable finances under the KCC scheme, the objective of the ongoing ‘Ghar Ghar KCC Abhiyaan’ is to enhance the farmer’s incomes by facilitating an increase in their farm productivity along with better farm equipment and improved post-harvest mechanisms “, he added.

Under the KCC Scheme, ED Sudhir Gupta distributed 40 sanction letters among the PM Kisan beneficiaries.

On the occasion, ED reiterated his appeal to all the eligible farmers of J&K to come forward and avail the finance scheme that has been tailored to provide them adequate and timely financial support with flexible and simplified procedures for farming requirements.