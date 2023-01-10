J&K Bank engages 24 SHG members as Business Correspondents in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 10: As part of its commitment towards women’s empowerment, J&K Bank today onboarded 24 women Self Help Group (SHG) members in Jammu as Business Correspondents. JKRLM identified these SHG members from the Jammu Division.
The Bank’s Divisional Head (Jammu) Sunit Kumar handed over Micro ATMs and biometric authentication devices to these freshly engaged Business Correspondents at the Bank’s Zonal Office Jammu in presence of DGM Rajesh Dubey, AGM Minakshi Gupta State Project Manager (J&K NRLM) and other senior officers of the Bank.
Speaking on occasion, General Manager Sunit Kumar said, “By onboarding 24 SHG members as our Business Correspondents, we have further strengthened our network in Jammu division to serve people particularly women and older sections of society residing in rural areas.”
“I am pleased to see these active young ladies joining our prime alternate banking channel - BC Network and happily taking on the responsibility of providing basic banking services to the people at their doorstep”, he added.
Notably, from account opening, cash deposit and balance enquiry to card-based and Aadhar-enabled cash withdrawal and transfer of funds; the Bank’s Business Correspondents provide a variety of services to the people including submission of e-KYC compliance and enrolment under various social security schemes like PMJJBY, PMSBY and APY.