J&K Bank engages 24 SHG members as Business Correspondents in Jammu

The Bank’s Divisional Head (Jammu) Sunit Kumar handed over Micro ATMs and biometric authentication devices to these freshly engaged Business Correspondents at the Bank’s Zonal Office Jammu in presence of DGM Rajesh Dubey, AGM Minakshi Gupta State Project Manager (J&K NRLM) and other senior officers of the Bank.

Speaking on occasion, General Manager Sunit Kumar said, “By onboarding 24 SHG members as our Business Correspondents, we have further strengthened our network in Jammu division to serve people particularly women and older sections of society residing in rural areas.”