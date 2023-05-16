J&K Bank enters into tie-up with top builders in Mohali

The MoUs were inked with the builder companies M/S East Avenue Infracom for their Nirwana Heights Project, M/S Omni Pacific Colonizers Pvt Ltd for their Amayra Luxury One Project and M/S Ubber Realty for their Ubber Mew Gates Project.

Zonal Head Kathua, Sanjeev Kumar signed the MoUs on behalf of the Bank at a simple but impressive function held at the Bank's Mohali Cluster Office. He also exchanged copies of these agreements with the representatives of the builder companies in the presence of Cluster Head (Mohali) Iftikhar Abdullah, Branch Managers of Tricity Area, officials of the marketing team and functionaries of builder companies.