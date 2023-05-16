J&K Bank enters into tie-up with top builders in Mohali

Srinagar, May 16: With a view to facilitating its customer's hassle-free home purchases in the upcoming housing projects at Kharar near Mohali, J&K Bank today entered into tie-ups with three top-rated builders of the Tricity area of Chandigarh UT, Punjab and Haryana.
The MoUs were inked with the builder companies M/S East Avenue Infracom for their Nirwana Heights Project, M/S Omni Pacific Colonizers Pvt Ltd for their Amayra Luxury One Project and M/S Ubber Realty for their Ubber Mew Gates Project.
Zonal Head Kathua, Sanjeev Kumar signed the MoUs on behalf of the Bank at a simple but impressive function held at the Bank's Mohali Cluster Office. He also exchanged copies of these agreements with the representatives of the builder companies in the presence of Cluster Head (Mohali) Iftikhar Abdullah, Branch Managers of Tricity Area, officials of the marketing team and functionaries of builder companies.
While impressing upon the representatives of builder companies to extend every possible concession to the customers of the Bank as most preferred clients, Zonal Head reiterated the Bank’s commitment to explore means and take measures to bring value to its customers across its area of operations.
He instructed the marketing team on the occasion to reach out to a maximum number of customers for avail benefits accruing out of such tie-ups and explore more such avenues for customer convenience.
Stressing the significance of such tie-ups, Cluster Head (Mohali) urged the companies to give wide publicity to the arrangement and ensure the preferential treatment to the customers of the Bank with special offers and hassle-free delivery.
The representatives of the building companies echoed the confidence of participants that the objectives of the tie-ups will be achieved because of the win-win-win proposition for customers, bankers and builders.
Pertinently, through these tie-ups, Bank will facilitate its customers, especially from J&K and Ladakh hassle-free loans, assured delivery at preferred rates and waiver in many charges pertaining to such purchases if they plan to own a flat near Chandigarh and Mohali.