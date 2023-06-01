J&K Bank extends instant digital loan facility to Jammu University employees

While lauding the significant role of J&K Bank in the financial system of Jammu and Kashmir, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Umesh Rai said that extension of the instant digital loan facility is a welcome step as the employees of the university are going to benefit hugely from this facility in terms of time and convenience.

Prof. Rai further exhorted that extending free Group Personal Accidental Insurance Cover of Rs 25 Lac is another landmark decision of the Bank aimed at the economic well-being of the university employees and their families.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Head Sunit Kumar said, “Catching up fast with the digital-services landscape in the country, J&K Bank recently rolled out its state-of-the-art Instant Digital Loan facility through STP platform for salaried employees within the ambit of MOUs. Now onwards all the active employees of Jammu University banking with us can avail the world-class facility that ensures processing and disbursal of personal loan up to Rs 1 Crore to an eligible borrower in just 10 seconds.”

“With its end-to-end automation, Straight through Processing (STP) is a self-service offering for customers aimed at simplifying the process and making the experience more pleasant for clients. The facility shall initially be available for Consumption Loan, Cash Credit Facility and Festival Advance Scheme for Salaried employees ”, he added.