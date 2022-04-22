J&K Bank fraud case: Ambience Group did not make Rs 462 cr obligatory contribution for hotel project

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate's (ED) investigation has revealed that the Ambience Group had not made the obligatory contribution of Rs 462 crore for the construction of Rs 1,272 crore luxury hotel project at Shahdara in the national capital, violating the loan conditions of a consortium of banks, led by the Jammu and Kashmir Bank.

The observation came to light during the recent hearing of the bail plea of Raj Singh Gehlot, Chairman of the Ambience Group of Companies, who was arrested by the ED on charges of allegedly defrauding the banks which granted Rs 810 crore loan.

Denying bail to Gehlot, the court also noted that the loan amount disbursed by the bank was siphoned off through certain entities, which have been found to exist only on papers.