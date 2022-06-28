J&K Bank gets board approval to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore in FY23

The board approved to raise equity capital up to Rs 500 crore in one or more tranches by way of rights issue/ preferential allotment, private placement/ qualified institutional placement or a follow on public offer or any other approved route, it said.

It has also approved to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore capital by way of issuance of Basel III compliant tier II bonds in the nature of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis, it added.