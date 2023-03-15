J&K Bank hands over branded barricades to Traffic Deptt

In Jammu, General Manager and Divisional Head Sunit Kumar handed over branded barricades to SSP Traffic (Jammu City) Faisal Qureshi on Tuesday in presence of Zonal Head (Jammu) Rajesh Dubey besides senior officials from Bank and traffic department.

In Kashmir, Zonal Head (Srinagar) Shabir Ahmad and Deputy General Manager Ashok Gupta handed over these barricades to SSP Traffic (Srinagar City) Muzaffar Ahmad Shah in presence of Cluster Head (Srinagar) Reyaz Ahmad Wani and senior officials from both organisations.