J&K Bank highest income taxpayer in Chandigarh circle

Srinagar: Income Tax Department today conducted an Awareness-Cum-Interaction Program on the Importance of Voluntary Compliance to Income Tax Act, 1961 here at J&K Bank’s Corporate Headquarters.
As per the statement, the programme was attended by Bank’s General Managers, Deputy General Managers and senior officers while Assistant Commissioner (Circle Srinagar) Gulzarin Akhtar along with other officers of the department participated in the awareness program.
Lauding J&K Bank on the occasion for paying the highest amount of income tax in Chandigarh circle, Gulzarin, Akhtar told the participants, “I am happy to inform that J&K Bank is the highest taxpayer not only in J&K but in the entire Amritsar circle which covers Jalandhar, Shimla, J&K besides Amritsar. It speaks volumes about the great success story this financial institution has become. The strong KYC culture of your organisation is very appreciable and I hope J&K Bank continues to keep improving on every functioning front.”
Bank’s CFO Pratik D Punjabi, on the occasion, stated that with the Bank on its growth path of prosperity, the tax paying numbers are only going to increase in times to come. “
Meanwhile, Bank’s General Manager/Group Compliance Officer (GCO) Peer Masood Ahmad highlighted Bank’s commitment to further improve its KYC culture. “We have a strong and robust KYC culture in place and we are committed to improving it further. Any action warranted by rule of law in case of deviations in tax paying will be taken immediately.”
Notably, on the occasion, the income tax department extended hearty congratulations to the Bank for being the number one corporate taxpayer of not only circle and range but as number one taxpayer of PCIT Srinagar and CCIT Amritsar.