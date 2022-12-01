J&K Bank highest income taxpayer in Chandigarh circle

Srinagar: Income Tax Department today conducted an Awareness-Cum-Interaction Program on the Importance of Voluntary Compliance to Income Tax Act, 1961 here at J&K Bank’s Corporate Headquarters.

As per the statement, the programme was attended by Bank’s General Managers, Deputy General Managers and senior officers while Assistant Commissioner (Circle Srinagar) Gulzarin Akhtar along with other officers of the department participated in the awareness program.

Lauding J&K Bank on the occasion for paying the highest amount of income tax in Chandigarh circle, Gulzarin, Akhtar told the participants, “I am happy to inform that J&K Bank is the highest taxpayer not only in J&K but in the entire Amritsar circle which covers Jalandhar, Shimla, J&K besides Amritsar. It speaks volumes about the great success story this financial institution has become. The strong KYC culture of your organisation is very appreciable and I hope J&K Bank continues to keep improving on every functioning front.”