J&K Bank hosts 85th Annual General Meeting

While expressing pleasure over the first in-person shareholders meeting after three years, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash stated, “What makes this event further special is that all of you are joining us on the occasion when the country is also celebrating its Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on account of 75 years of independence.”

MD & CEO also acknowledged and appreciated the support of Bank’s various stakeholders on the occasion by saying, “I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you, particularly our shareholders and the governments of UTs of J&K and Ladakh, for unwavering support and trust in this institution. It is because of your continued faith that we have been able to achieve remarkable milestones over the past year.”

Giving an overview of country’s banking sector, he said, “Driven by increased infrastructure spending, rapid project implementation, and ongoing reforms, the banking sector in India is well poised for robust progress. Credit has seen double-digit growth in FY2022-23 and the trend is expected to continue in FY24.”

Summing up the Bank’s recent performance, MD said, “Our transformational journey for the last few years has been quite eventful and happening. Bank has witnessed remarkable performance across the business parameters as reflected in our Annual Results for FY2022-23. And in recognition of this outstanding performance, I am delighted to announce that the Board of your Bank has recommended a dividend of `0.50 per equity share of Re.1/- each fully paid for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.”