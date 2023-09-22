J&K Bank inaugurates Cash Recycler Machine in Kathua

Srinagar: In line with its policy to enhance ease of banking, J&K Bank has dedicated a Cash Recycler Machine (CRM) for the public at its Branch Mahanpur in District Kathua.
The Bank’s Zonal Head (Kathua) Sanjeev Kumar inaugurated the touch-point in the presence of Cluster Head Vinay Gupta, Branch Manager Vishwanath Bhardwaj, prominent citizens of the area besides a good gathering of valuable customers, senior citizens, local businessmen and other officials of the bank.
Speaking on the occasion, the Zonal Head said, “We feel pleased to dedicate a new CRM for people of the area. Now the customers can deposit, and withdraw cash as per their need and convenience even after the banking hours and on holidays.”
Urging people of the area to avail various schemes of the bank, he said, “We are committed to empowering people by providing them with opportunities to start their own business ventures thereby contributing to the economic upliftment of society.”
He instructed the branch staff to sensitize the locals about digital delivery channels rolled out by the bank besides various schemes tailored to meet their financial needs.
After the inauguration, he held a detailed interaction with the customers and other participants, who expressed their gratitude for various banking and financial facilities provided to them by the Bank.