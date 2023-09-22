J&K Bank inaugurates Cash Recycler Machine in Kathua

Srinagar: In line with its policy to enhance ease of banking, J&K Bank has dedicated a Cash Recycler Machine (CRM) for the public at its Branch Mahanpur in District Kathua.

The Bank’s Zonal Head (Kathua) Sanjeev Kumar inaugurated the touch-point in the presence of Cluster Head Vinay Gupta, Branch Manager Vishwanath Bhardwaj, prominent citizens of the area besides a good gathering of valuable customers, senior citizens, local businessmen and other officials of the bank.

Speaking on the occasion, the Zonal Head said, “We feel pleased to dedicate a new CRM for people of the area. Now the customers can deposit, and withdraw cash as per their need and convenience even after the banking hours and on holidays.”