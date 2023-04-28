J&K Bank inaugurates new Khanetar Branch premises in Poonch

Deputy Commissioner (Kishtwar) DrDevanshYadav (IAS) inaugurated the CRM in Kishtwar in the presence of Bank’s Zonal Head (Doda/Kishtwar) Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, Cluster Head Parvinder Singh amid a gathering of valuable customers, local residents and officials of the bank.

DC KishtwarDrDevanshYadav (IAS) lauded the contribution of J&K bank in rendering the world-class banking facilities to the people of J&K in general and installation of a Cash Recycler Machine (CRM) for the people in Kishtwar in particular. He said that the facility of CRM will definitely help the people of the area in depositing and withdrawing cash beyond banking hours besides on holidays.