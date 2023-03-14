J&K Bank inks agreement with LIC of India

General Manager (Cross Selling Vertical) Narjay Gupta signed the agreement on behalf of J&K Bank, while as, Regional Manager (MBAC) P K Saxena put in his signatures representing LIC India in presence of Bank’s Executive Director Sudhir Gupta, General Manager Syed Rais Maqbool, LIC of India’s Senior Divisional Manager Dinesh Tanania besides senior officials of J&K Bank and LIC of India at Bank’s corporate headquarters. The agreement will be effective from April 1, 2023.

Terming the agreement a milestone set to benefit Bank’s growing clientele, Executive Director Sudhir Gupta said on the occasion, “With customer welfare at the heart of Bank’s policies, the tie-up with LIC of India - a premier insurance company in the country - will provide our customers access to wider range of products that LIC offers while adding to Bank’s non-interest income. This association will surely be beneficial to both organisations.”