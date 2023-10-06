J&K Bank inks MoU with DPS Srinagar

Expressing his pleasure over Bank's recent success on the occasion, Vijay Dhar. He said, “Both as an individual shareholder and as the Chairman of the school that has a strong and long-lasting relationship with the J&K Bank, I am happy to see the bank making progress on all fronts manifested in the form of its record profits and increasing share-price trend."

"The bank has yet again lived upto its commitment by extending valuable banking benefits to our staff. This will strengthen the bond further between the two institutions working towards making society better in terms of economy and academics", he added.

He termed the recently organised 'Students Visit Program', wherein students from DPS Srinagar visited Bank's various branches and offices, a great success saying, "The visits have opened the vistas of finance and banking to the students besides work culture of the bank. Such visits are expected to help them in future as they look to choose their careers after schooling."