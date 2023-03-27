J&K Bank installs mobile charging stations at 3 hospitals under CSR

The Bank’s Zonal Head Srinagar, Shabir Ahmad and Medical Superintendent SMHS Hospital Dr Muzaffar Ahmad Zargar today dedicated these device charging stations to the public formally at SMHS Hospital in presence of officials from the Bank and the hospital. Pertinently, under the initiative, the Bank has also installed these charging stations at Children’s Hospital Bemina and Lal Ded Maternity Hospital, the other two associated hospitals of GMC, Srinagar.

Speaking on the occasion, Zonal Head Shabir Ahmad said, "The situations of visiting a hospital occur unexpectedly and more often than not, the patient or the attendant are caught up in a situation where the battery runs out and the phone is rendered useless.", adding, "Taking cognizance of such an exigency, J&K Bank as a socially responsible corporate decided to set up these charging stations inside these hospitals for we believe they can provide much-needed relief and support to both the patients and attendants going through such situations".