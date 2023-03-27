J&K Bank installs mobile charging stations at 3 hospitals under CSR

Srinagar, Mar 27: Under its Corporate Social Responsibility, J&K Bank has dedicated 45 Mobile Charging Stations for public utility at three hospitals in Srinagar. These charging terminals have been set up for the convenience of patients and their attendants visiting these hospitals.
The Bank’s Zonal Head Srinagar, Shabir Ahmad and Medical Superintendent SMHS Hospital Dr Muzaffar Ahmad Zargar today dedicated these device charging stations to the public formally at SMHS Hospital in presence of officials from the Bank and the hospital. Pertinently, under the initiative, the Bank has also installed these charging stations at Children’s Hospital Bemina and Lal Ded Maternity Hospital, the other two associated hospitals of GMC, Srinagar.
Speaking on the occasion, Zonal Head Shabir Ahmad said, "The situations of visiting a hospital occur unexpectedly and more often than not, the patient or the attendant are caught up in a situation where the battery runs out and the phone is rendered useless.", adding, "Taking cognizance of such an exigency, J&K Bank as a socially responsible corporate decided to set up these charging stations inside these hospitals for we believe they can provide much-needed relief and support to both the patients and attendants going through such situations".
Besides lauding the Bank’s role in the socio-economic development of J&K, Dr Muzaffar Ahmad Zargar thanked the Bank for providing these terminals under CSR. “Since mobile phones have become key means of communication, these charging stations will provide much-needed relief to patients and their attendants facing difficulty in keeping their mobile devices charged during their stay in the hospital”, he said.