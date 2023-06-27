J&K Bank kick-starts Instant QR Code drive in Kashmir

Srinagar: Carrying forward its ease-of-banking mission through digital channels on the eve of Eid ul Adha, J&K Bank today initiated a ‘Special Instant QR Code Drive’ in Kashmir.

The Bank’s General Manager & Divisional Head (Kashmir) Tabassum Nazir launched the drive at Zonal Office (Srinagar) in the presence of valley’s Zonal Heads Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat, Tariq Ali, Shabir Ahmad, Khursheed Muzaffar and Saadut Hussain Pampori, Chief Digital Officer Naveed Zargar, Cluster Heads and other senior officers of the Bank. Zonal Head (Ladakh) Dorjey Angchuk and Cluster Head (Kargil) also joined the event through VC mode.

Speaking on the occasion, GM & Divisional Head Tabassum Nazir said, “Instant payment remains at the centre of convenient banking, which has further been eased by mobile telephones through these Quick Response Codes.”

“The idea behind the special drive is to make QR Code transactions more popular and familiar across varied sections of society irrespective of their location and economic status. The major thrust of the drive remains on small shopkeepers, hawkers and thele-wallahs whose valuable effort and time can be saved through these easier and secure QR Code transactions”, she added.

From the kick-start of the drive till 5 pm in the day, over 3000 Instant QR Codes had been installed across the valley under the ongoing campaign. The shopkeepers and street vendors thanked the Bank officials for the outreach and installation besides guidance regarding the benefits of transacting through these QR Codes. “J&K Bank needs to continue such drives which benefit hawkers like me also besides other shop-keepers and businessmen”, said a vendor, Nazir Ahmad, after the installation of Instant QR Code.