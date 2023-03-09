J&K Bank launches JIA – its AI-enabled Chatbot

Srinagar: To facilitate better customer engagement, J&K Bank launched JIA (J&K Bank Intelligent Assistant) – an AI-enabled Chatbot that will improve customer experience digitally by providing personalized services to its clients in the form of instant information and relevant assistance.

MD & CEO Baldev Prakash inaugurated Chatbot JIA and its associated Whatsapp Banking Service in the presence of the Bank’s Executive Director Sudhir Gupta, General Managers and other senior officers here at the Bank’s corporate headquarters.

Speaking on the occasion, MD & CEO said, “Today’s launch is part of our commitment to improve customer journeys and enhance client experience across our available channels of banking and finance. It’s a small but very significant first step that will soon transform the digital-services landscape of the Bank ensuring enhanced ease and safety of our valuable customers.”