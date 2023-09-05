J&K Bank launches Mpay Delight +

Srinagar: As a major step towards realising its digital banking objectives, J&K Bank launched the first phase of its new mobile banking app Mpay Delight + to provide a ‘Bank-in-a-Pocket’ experience to its customers.

MD & CEO Baldev Prakash formally launched Mpay Delight + today in the presence of General Managers, Deputy General Managers and senior officers of the Bank here at the Bank’s corporate headquarters.

While congratulating the participants for the new application, MD & CEO J&K Bank, Baldev Prakash said, “Today I am happy to see that the first phase of Mpay Delight + is in our pockets and well ahead of the timeline. With the new app we have overcome the most severe pain point in our banking services while covering an important milestone in our digital journey to ensure ease-of-banking for our valuable customers.”

“The second phase will be completed by December this year with all the necessary digital banking features like online journeys for loans, deposits and investment product line. Thereafter, the customer won’t have to go to branch any more as all the core functions of the branch will be managed on Mpay Delight + with much ease and efficiency”, he added.