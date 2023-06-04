J&K Bank makes arrangements for exchange of Saudi Riyals for Hajj pilgrims

According to Syed Shafat Hussain Rufai, General Manager of Communications at J&K Bank, 17 locations in Kashmir and 5 locations in Jammu now provide the exchange service.

In north Kashmir, the facility is available at J&K Bank Bandipora Main branch, where Hajjis can avail of the facility from June 5, 10:00 am onwards. Besides this, the facility is available at Old Chowk Kupwara, Uri main, K B Adda Baramulla, Tangmarg and New Colony Sopore.

In Srinagar, J&K Bank's exchange facility is available at IBD, Poloview branch, and Hajj House Bemina.