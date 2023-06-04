J&K Bank makes arrangements for exchange of Saudi Riyals for Hajj pilgrims

Srinagar, June 4: Prior to Hajj 2023, Jammu and Kashmir Bank has made substantial arrangements for the exchange of Indian currency into Saudi Riyals across the Kashmir region.
According to Syed Shafat Hussain Rufai, General Manager of Communications at J&K Bank, 17 locations in Kashmir and 5 locations in Jammu now provide the exchange service.
In north Kashmir, the facility is available at J&K Bank Bandipora Main branch, where Hajjis can avail of the facility from June 5, 10:00 am onwards. Besides this, the facility is available at Old Chowk Kupwara, Uri main, K B Adda Baramulla, Tangmarg and New Colony Sopore.
In Srinagar, J&K Bank's exchange facility is available at IBD, Poloview branch, and Hajj House Bemina.
In Anantnag, SSI Sadiqabad, Bijebehara, Qazigund branches. Further, the exchange facility is available at Pulwama main branch, Leh and Kargil branches, Budgam main, and Ganderbal main branches.
Jammu: Shalamar Road, IC Bari Brahamana, Doda Main, Doda, Poonch Main, Poonch, Rajouri Main, Rajouri brnahces.
The officials further said that the Banks need special manpower to operate these facilities so as to offer a hassle-free experience.
Earlier Greater Kashmir had reported, Hajj pilgrims in Bandipora were concerned over the non-availability of exchange facilities in the district.
Similarly, the facility will start serving at Hajj house in Srinagar from 6th June, till all the pilgrims will depart, officials infomred.
To make the process hassle-free, those seeking Saudi Riyals need to provide a passport Xerox and a pan card. One pilgrim, the officials say can avail up to 10,000 Riyals each. Since Hajj Committee of India has done away with providing 2100 Saudi Riyals per pilgrim this year.
"Hajj pilgrims can also activate international usage on their JK Bank debit cards and can withdraw 1700 Saudi Riyals cash per day from ATM, and can shop for 4300 Saudi Riyals per day using JK Bank debit card," an official said.
Rufai further, "J&K Bank is committed to serving people and facilitating their special journeys, and setting up of such facilities is aimed at easing out the pilgrims going for Hajj 2023."