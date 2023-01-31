J&K Bank Management meets HNI Clients in Jammu

MD & CEO Baldev Prakash chaired the interactive meet with Jammu Division’s top HNI customers in presence of Bank’s General Manager (Credit) Ashutosh Sareen, GM & Divisional Head (Jammu) Sunit Kumar, DGM Nishikant Sharma, Zonal Head Rajesh Dubey and other senior officers.

Expressing his pleasure to the guests for gracing the occasion, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash said, “I feel happy to have you all here as our most valuable clients. As an institution with great legacy of empowerment, we have always been there for you through thick and thin of times. And with a unique bond of time-tested relationship between us, we will keep supporting each other so as to grow and prosper together.”