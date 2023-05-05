J&K Bank net-profit zooms 139%YoY to historic-highest of Rs1197crore

The bank declared its annual and Q4 results today after its Board of Directors approved the numbers in a meeting held here at the bank’s Corporate Headquarters. Aided by good recoveries, J&K Bank today delivered its best-ever net profit of Rs 1197 Cr for the FY 2022-23 and registered Rs 476 Cr as net profit for the January-March quarter of the FY 2022-23.

With Net Interest Margin (NIM) for the FY 2022-23 at 3.89 % against 3.50% recorded last year, the Bank’s operating income increased by 18% YoY to Rs 5502 Cr while the other Net Interest Income (NII) grew 21% YoY to Rs 4745 Cr.