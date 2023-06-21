J&K Bank observes International Yoga Day

Commenting upon the celebrations, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash said, “Being an invaluable gift of ancient Indian tradition, yoga has become one of very powerful management tools for creating personal and social harmony within the organisations. The idea of organising the program is to inculcate the essence of harmony between physical, mental and spiritual elements of our human existence.”

During the session, Yoga Coach Shabir Ahmad Dar underscored the importance of yoga for the well-being of working executives. He said, “We all need to perform yoga every day because it is a total mind-body workout comprising of stretching poses and deep breathing techniques that enhance one's focus during meditation or relaxation. And the continuity of these practices enables a person to strike a work-life balance while improving his/her efficiency at work.”

All the members of management participated actively in the session wherein the Yoga Coach demonstrated many breathing techniques called pranayama in yogic terminology besides many positions and postures called asana that can be performed within the comfort of the office chair as well.

The participants expressed their gratitude to the coach for his easy yet insightful description and demonstration of basic yoga practices.