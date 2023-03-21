J&K Bank observes World Plantation Day

MD & CEO Baldev Prakash led the drive by planting a fruit sapling on the lawn of the Bank’s corporate headquarters with General Managers, DGMs and other senior officers present on the occasion. General Managers and DGMs also planted different trees on the lawn.

Speaking on the occasion, MD and CEO said, “Planting of these saplings here is a symbolic gesture to celebrate World Plantation Day. The idea is to communicate the bank’s commitment towards environmental awareness and the noble cause of attaining ecological well-being.”