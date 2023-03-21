J&K Bank observes World Plantation Day

Srinagar, Mar 21: As part of observing World Plantation Day, J&K Bank today conducted a plantation drive wherein saplings comprising various species were planted at various places in the valley.
MD & CEO Baldev Prakash led the drive by planting a fruit sapling on the lawn of the Bank’s corporate headquarters with General Managers, DGMs and other senior officers present on the occasion. General Managers and DGMs also planted different trees on the lawn.
Speaking on the occasion, MD and CEO said, “Planting of these saplings here is a symbolic gesture to celebrate World Plantation Day. The idea is to communicate the bank’s commitment towards environmental awareness and the noble cause of attaining ecological well-being.”
Similar plantation drives were held in collaboration with Rahim Greens at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Hazratbal and Srinagar Women’s College Zakura. GM & Divisional Head (Kashmir) Syed Shafat Hussain, Director NIT Professor Rakesh Sehgal, Registrar NIT Professor Kaiser Bukhari, Bank’s Deputy General Manager Ashok Gupta besides Deans and HoDs of various NIT departments planted various tree saplings at Hazratbal campus of NIT Srinagar.
Meanwhile, Principal (Srinagar Women’s College) Prof Tehmina Yousuf planted tree saplings along with Bank’s Cluster Head (Srinagar) Mian Farhat at Zakura Campus.