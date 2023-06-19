‘J&K Bank on Wheels’ to operate in Ladakh’s remote areas

LG LadakhDr (Brig) B D Mishra inaugurated the two Mobile Branches at the iconic Leh Gate today in the presence of J&K Bank MD & CEO BaldevPrakash, Deputy CEC (LAHDC, Leh) TseringAngchuk, Executive Councillors (LAHDC, Leh) TashiNamgyalYakzee and Ghulam Mehdi, DC (Leh) Bala Sahib Susey, Bank’s Executive Director Sudhir Gupta, Directors on the Bank’s Board and Zonal Head (Ladakh) AngchukDorjey amid a gathering of valuable customers besides senior officials of Ladakh Administration and the Bank.

While commending the historic role of J&K Bank in the economic development especially financial inclusion in the UT of Ladakh, LG Dr (Brig) B D Mishra congratulated the Bank for launching the unique service for the people of Ladakh. In his remarks after the inauguration, LG said, “I am immensely pleased today to have launched J&K Bank’s Mobile Banking Branches – a new and unique service - for the people living in remote and unbanked areas. There cannot be a better service than this to ensure that those who cannot travel to branches, because of distance and difficulties, enjoy all the types of banking facilities right at their doorsteps conveniently through these mobile branches.”