J&K Bank opens 5 banking touch-points for public in Doda

Speaking on the occasion, GM Sunit Kumar said, "We are delighted to dedicate these five new banking touch points for people in the Doda Region. These new additions reaffirm our commitment to reaching the unreached and providing convenient and accessible banking services to the people across our area of operations. We believe these touch points will significantly improve the banking experience of people through traditional and alternate channels."

Urging the people to use digital banking and alternate channels for easy and swift banking, Zonal Head said, “To enhance public convenience further, the Bank is in the process of expanding its infrastructure both in physical and digital domains of banking across J&K and beyond. I hope these new touchpoints will make banking more convenient for our customers and stimulate economic activities in the area. "