J&K Bank opens 5 banking touch-points for public in Doda

Srinagar, May 9: As part of its mission to ensure ease of banking for people through its traditional and alternate banking channels, J&K Bank today commissioned five new banking touch points at various places in the Doda region of Jammu Division.
The Bank’s General Manager and Divisional Head (Jammu) Sunit Kumar e-inaugurated these touch points today in the presence of Zonal Head (Doda/Kishtwar) Fayaz Ahmad Bhat.
Good gatherings of the Bank’s valuable customers, elected public representatives and local residents attended the e-inauguration ceremony at the sites of this touch-point.
The newly inaugurated banking touch points include an Easy Banking Unit (EBU) at Patnazi in the Kishtwar district besides four Cash Recycler Machines (CRMs) that have been installed by the Bank at Thatri and Pasri-AddaBhaderwah in Doda while Gool and Banihal in Ramban district. The touch-points have been established thoughtfully in key areas so as to serve the people more efficiently.
Speaking on the occasion, GM Sunit Kumar said, "We are delighted to dedicate these five new banking touch points for people in the Doda Region. These new additions reaffirm our commitment to reaching the unreached and providing convenient and accessible banking services to the people across our area of operations. We believe these touch points will significantly improve the banking experience of people through traditional and alternate channels."
Urging the people to use digital banking and alternate channels for easy and swift banking, Zonal Head said, “To enhance public convenience further, the Bank is in the process of expanding its infrastructure both in physical and digital domains of banking across J&K and beyond. I hope these new touchpoints will make banking more convenient for our customers and stimulate economic activities in the area. "
Further, GM Sunit Kumar used the opportunity to interact and educate the attendees about the comprehensive range of banking facilities available at the newly established Easy Banking Unit. “By utilizing these facilities, people can take advantage of accessible banking without the need to travel long distances to bigger branches. The Bank will collaborate with local stakeholders to ensure that the benefits of banking services reach every corner, fostering progress and prosperity through its innovative and customer-centric initiatives”, he further said.
Those present at touch-point sites especially the elected public representatives extended their heartfelt gratitude on behalf of their respective communities to the Bank for these banking facilities. “We express deep appreciation for the bank's commitment towards expanding the banking infrastructure with financial accessibility and convenience of people at its core’, they said.