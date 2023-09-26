J&K Bank opens Easy Banking Unit in Kishtwar

Srinagar, Sep 26: Continuing its mission of providing convenient banking services to the people of remote areas, J&K Bank today operationalised an Easy Banking Unit (EBU) at village Lopara in District Kishtwar.
A statement said that the EBU will provide the basic facilities of banking like cash deposits, cash withdrawals, account openings etc. to the people of the area.
The Bank’s Zonal Head (Doda) Fayaz Ahmad Bhat e-inaugurated the EBU at Lopara in the presence of Chairperson, DDC (Kishtwar) Pooja Thakur, Cluster Head (Kishtwar) Parvinder Singh with a good gathering of people present at Lopara.
Speaking on the occasion, Zonal Head Fayaz Ahmad Bhat apprised the people about the contribution of J&K Bank in rendering world-class banking facilities to the people irrespective of their location, status and gender. He said, “The EBU at Lopara will definitely help the people in meeting their daily banking needs.”
Chairperson DDC (Kishtwar) lauded the Bank for providing banking facilities to the people living in remote areas of J&K. She said that the opening of this Easy Banking Unit (EBU) has fulfilled the long-cherished desire of the people in the area.
People present on the occasion expressed their gratitude for the opening of an EBU by the Bank in their area. “The EBU will definitely enhance the bonding of the people with the J&K bank”, they said.