J&K Bank organises 3rd country-wide customer outreach programme

Srinagar: As a responsible financial institution playing key role in the economic development of its operational geographies especially in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, I believe, we owe our existence as well as our success to the unflinching trust and emotional equity of our valuable customers across the country.

MD & CEO Baldev Prakash made these remarks today while chairing the main function of the Bank’s 3rd country-wide customer-outreach programme at corporate headquarters here in the presence of General Manager Peer Masood Ahmad, DGM, Cluster Head (Srinagar) and other officers amid a gathering of valuable customers. These country-wide customer meets were organized to listen, understand and resolve the issues faced by its clientele across its operational geographies.

MD & CEO Baldev Prakash further said, “Since we recognise that our Bank's success is intertwined with the success of our customers, therefore customer delight remains at the heart of our plans and achievements. And customer feedback always encourages us to do better.”