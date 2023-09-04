J&K Bank organises 3rd country-wide customer outreach programme

Srinagar: As a responsible financial institution playing key role in the economic development of its operational geographies especially in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, I believe, we owe our existence as well as our success to the unflinching trust and emotional equity of our valuable customers across the country.
MD & CEO Baldev Prakash made these remarks today while chairing the main function of the Bank’s 3rd country-wide customer-outreach programme at corporate headquarters here in the presence of General Manager Peer Masood Ahmad, DGM, Cluster Head (Srinagar) and other officers amid a gathering of valuable customers. These country-wide customer meets were organized to listen, understand and resolve the issues faced by its clientele across its operational geographies.
MD & CEO Baldev Prakash further said, “Since we recognise that our Bank's success is intertwined with the success of our customers, therefore customer delight remains at the heart of our plans and achievements. And customer feedback always encourages us to do better.”
“Today, your presence has made these interactions lively and will have long long-lasting impact on how we move ahead with our customer service, digital infrastructure and customer-friendly innovations. However, we continue to invest in enhancing customer experience, streamlining processes, and offering solutions to meet the evolving needs of our clients; our latest Mpay Delight Plus - mobile banking application - is a step in that direction”, he added.
The Bank’s Executive Director Sudhir Gupta presided over one such customer meet at Zonal Office Jammu Cluster-2. “Banks have become the most vital institutions for every healthy and progressing society not only for financial intermediation but also for realizing its economic potential. And this kind of candid interaction between the customers and bankers is critical for the health of banks, businesses and the society at large”, he said adding that the Bank will continue the process in future to strengthen its bond further with the customers across the country.
Meanwhile, welcoming the participants at their respective places, the Bank’s General Managers, Divisional Heads, Zonal Heads and Cluster Heads apprised the participants about the Bank’s historic performance in annual results of FY 2022-23, consistent progress in Q1 of current financial year, persistent upswing in the Bank’s share price, and highlighted the need for continuity in Bank-customer communication. The Bank’s management emphasised upon the importance of feedback for achieving excellence and bringing improvements and innovations in the Bank’s functioning leading ultimately to the greater good of customers and the institution.
Lauding the Bank for its 3rd Bank-wide customer outreach, the participants welcomed the move aimed at making the Bank’s services better. They urged the Bank to carry forward its conversations with the customers for better mutual connect and understanding.
Present in the meet at CHQ, MD Hattrick Babar Choudhary termed such customer meet a welcome step. “These customer meets are a welcome step. It has bridged the gap between the customers and management and provided a platform for us customers to put forth their feedback and suggestions in front of bank management. We are happy to see the Bank's progress in recent times. It gives us real happiness to see our bank clock historic profits and bolster its digital infrastructure. Such meets should become a regular feature”, he said.
Around 3000 valuable customers attended 28 such meetings that were also conducted simultaneously at Cluster and Zonal levels of the Bank across the country.